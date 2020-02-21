Please don't give us unfit  Monarch, Anambra community  begs Obiano

Hundreds of indigenes of Isulo in Orumba South local government area of Anambra States yesterday stormed the Government House in Awka and pleaded with Governor Willie Obiano not to issue a certificate of recognition to someone who, according to them, was not fit to be their traditional ruler.

The protesters, who were led by a 95-year-old man, Chief Anthony Maduafor said they were taken aback when information filtered into the community that the governor was planning to issue a certificate of recognition to someone who was not the choice of the people of Isulo.

The nanogerian told reporters that he had to lead the protest because things were getting out of hand in his community as a result of the alleged governor’s move.

He said: “I decided to come because we heard that Governor Obiano plans to issue staff of office to someone who is not from the right village for the throne. He is also not fit to hold any position in the community according to our constitution.”

The protesters wielded placards some of which read, ‘Chike Maduka is not our Igwe -elect’, ‘this person cannot rule Isulo’ and ‘don’t issue any certificate of recognition to Maduka’, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Mr Innocent Ugbasoro, who is the chairman of Isulo Town Union lamented that despite a letter written to the state government opposing the move, Maduka was still being considered for the throne of the community.

He said: “We wrote to the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters over the plan to install Maduka as the traditional ruler of our community.

“We are here to hear from the government officials if they are truly supporting someone who is our brother and who we know very well that he is not fit to take over as the monarch of Isulo.”

Ugbasoro recalled that the community had earlier written the state government with documentary evidence of the person of Maduka, and also the constitution of the community which stipulates qualities for aspiring to become a traditional ruler in the area.

An official of the state government, Mr Henry Nwasike, who addressed the protesters commended their peaceful protest and promised that their message would be forwarded to Governor Obiano.

Vanguard