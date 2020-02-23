Kindly Share This Story:

Patriots of Ijaw Nation, PIN, has called on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to intervene and stop a planned protest against Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

In a statement on Sunday by Kesiye Newman, its Publicity Secretary, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, PIN said information at its disposal indicated that mobilisation of people from the state and beyond to stage a protest in front of the Abuja house of the minister was ongoing.

It said the plot, allegedly tagged “Leave Justice Mary Odili Alone,” was scheduled to take place in the run-up to the Supreme Court hearing of the appeal for a review of the Bayelsa State governorship election judgement of February 13.

The statement read in part: “We wish to alert the public to the credible information available to our organisation that they are moblising widely to stage a protest in front of the Abuja residence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

“Chief Sylva is a former governor of Bayelsa State and leader of All Progressives Congress, APC. His protégé, Chief David Lyon, won the November 16, 2019, Bayelsa State governorship election.

“The Supreme Court voided the APC victory on February 13, 2020, less than 24 hours to the inauguration. The judgement has been widely condemned, and there have been protests in Yenagoa and Abuja.

“Last week, Governor Nyesom Wike accused Sylva and APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of being responsible for the Abuja protests in front of the residence of Justice Mary Odili.

“He did not support his accusation with any facts. Thankfully, both Sylva and Oshiomhole have denied the allegations.

“Now, they are sponsoring people from his state and beyond to protest against Sylva. We consider this a joke taken too far.

“We would like to advise Governor Wike to stop this plan. We are by this statement offering Governor Wike the generous and wise counsel to step in and halt the plans, to save a lot of extra work he may have to do later.”

