PHOTO: Five Okomu Oil personnel burnt to death in road accident

Kindly Share This Story:

…two critically injured

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FIVE staff of Okomu Oil plc in Edo State have been burnt to death in a road accident that occurred along Iguobazuwa road in Ovia South-West local government area.

Two others are said to critically injured and currently receiving treatment.

It was gathered that the bus conveying the Okomu Oil staff was said to be going to the head office at Okomu from Extension 2 of the firm when it rammed into a lorry on Friday evening.

An eyewitness said help could not reach the Okomu Oil staff as the bus burst into flames.

READ ALSO: Mob sets Dangote truck ablaze after causing multiple accidents in Ogun

An official statement has not been issued by the firm but a top official confirmed the death of their staff.

The official described it as sad day for workers in the firm. He said “We are yet to confirm the number of our personnel involved but we have confirmed five. Two are in the hospital.

“They were coming to the head office from Extension 2. It is a sad day for us.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: