Photos: Crowd situation at Isiama Afaraukwu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s house in Umuahia
There is relative peace in lsiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia North local government area of Abia State, home of Nnamdi Kanu as his parents, His Royal Highness, Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Meme Sally, are being buried today. The city of Umuahia more especially Afaraukwu is beefed up with security operatives both Police, DSS and others fully armed. Despite the heavy security presence, thousands of mourners from all parts of southeast zone were seen dressed in black
