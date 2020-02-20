Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

People with disabilities, in collaboration with women and youth groups, have called on the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi state to support increased participation for marginalized groups.

The marginalized groups which were supported and trained by the International Republican Institute (IRI) pleaded with the party leadership to honour the 35 per cent affirmative action for mainstream marginalized groups in the structures and processes of the party.

Speaking at an advocacy meeting on Thursday, PDP youth leader, Murtala Abubakar who spoke on behalf of the groups said the advocacy visit was to discuss opportunities for enhancing the participation of women, youths and people living with disabilities in the forthcoming party congresses.

“We are desirous of more interventions from the governor and the state PDP leadership to improve the participation of women, youths and people living with disabilities within the party and the government. We seek the implementation of the 35 per cent affirmative action in the forthcoming party congresses which will take on the 7th and 21st of March and on 4th of April.

“With humility, we appeal to the governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Mohammed to keep his promise of facilitating the election of at least one woman from each of our 20 local government areas, to enable us have fair representation in the party and in government,” he said.

Reacting, the Chairman of PDP in the state, Hamza Akuyam, represented by Secretary of the party, assured the marginalized groups that they will be carried along in the forthcoming party congresses and beyond.

