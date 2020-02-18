People Talk: Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa election (2)

Kindly Share This Story:

“Happenings in Bayelsa are another phase in Nigeria’s democratic setting. The ruling is right legally but wrong democratically as Mr. David Lyon of APC who is the voice of the people having secured the highest number of votes, was denied the opportunity to represent his people.

“Mr. Degi Eremienyo’s costly wrong should serve as a lesson to all and sundry.” -Adejumo Olalekan, Media Practitioner

“The Supreme Court verdict on Bayelsa elections is a pointer to the fact that the ruling party has a lot to do by assuring Nigerians that we are not wasting our precious time.

“APC screening committee should be arrested as Nigerians demand an open apology from the members. If they could handle the state election haphazardly, only God knows what is being done at the national level.” -Adewoyin Omoniyi, Clergy

“The judgment of the Supreme Court is a fair one. The APC should have learnt a lesson from what happened in Rivers and Zamfara states but the screening committee failed to terminate the nomination of the deputy governorship candidate even after they knew that his certificate is not real. This is a big lesson.” -Gbadegesin Samuel, Fashionprenuer

“How on earth can a normal human being have about five different names in about five different certificates? To me, the Supreme Court judgement on the Bayelsa 2019 governorship election is appropriate.

“However, other people in the corridors of power with similar situations should be fished out.” -Akinyele Balogun, Creative Artist

“The INEC has failed us. May be the commission should be overhauled because it is unfit to give us credible elections.

“Again, I think a fresh election should be conducted in Bayelsa as the newly sworn-in deputy also has a case of certificate forgery levelled against him. The judgment is an indictment on INEC.” -Abdulwahab Tajudeen, Journalist.

“Presentation of a forged certificate by one who claims to want to serve the people is another clear indication that some set of individuals we call leaders aren’t actually leaders but gluttons.

“The judgment is an accurate one and I don’t want to believe that it was also politically motivated, but according to available information, the judgment should not be criticised at all.” -Fafiolu Sam, Analyst

Vanguard News Nigeria.

