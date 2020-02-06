People Talk: Nationwide protest by CAN over insecurity (3)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“Frankly speaking, Christians have conducted themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner by registering their displeasure about the rate on insecurity in the country truly but to whom much is given, much is expected.

“I admonish the government to play its role by ensuring security coverage for all.” —Seun Kazeem, Tourist

“The protest is a good step in the right direction to represent the interest of Christians so that the security challenges in the country are not taken with levity.

“This has sent a signal to the government that security of lives and property is paramount and those in authorities should rise to the challenge.” —Reuben Ogunsipe, Farmer

“When I watched the protest on television, I was elated that Christians are not asleep in this country. Enough of the killings, maimings and kidnappings or how can we describe a situation where people travel in fear.

“In fact, it is not too much if the government can suspend all other actions to fight insecurity.” — Otuere Donatus, Public Servant

“I see the protest as a good idea because there is nothing God cannot do especially when he listens to the voice of his children who pray with their whole heart.

“This enables him to act fast and grant their request because the lives of Nigerians are important to God. I believe lives are precious and should not be wasted.” –Anabrl Iluyomade, Student

“My take is that the issue of insecurity cannot only be combated through prayers but our leaders should first of all wage war against tribalism before further steps are taken.

“With this, love will reign supreme in Nigeria and people will be happier. If this is done, prayer will be more effective.” —Adeeje Oluwagbemiga, Intern

“The protest indicates that all is not well with our nation as a result of the continued silence by the leadership of our country without taking proactive steps to stop it.

“I think the president should sit up on the primary responsibility he was elected to use the organs of the state to protect lives and property.” –Ifeanyi Okolie, Rights Activist

