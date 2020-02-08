Pension reforms: Edo to screen batches 58 to 65 for arrears’ payment

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has invited pensioners in batches 58 to 65 for physical and documentary verification in order to process the payment of their arrears.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Edo State Pension Bureau, Saylor Juwobor, said the exercise was in continuation of payment of pension arrears by the Governor Godwin Obaseki led-government.

He said, “The pensioners are invited to present themselves for physical and documentary verification at the Imaguero Hall, Benin City on Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th February, 2020.

“Affected pensioners are advised to check the list of pensioners in the batches indicated above at the Pension building, Edo State Pensions Bureau, Oba Ovoranmwen Square (Kings Square) Benin City, on Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th February, 2020.”

Judo or urged pensioners in the previous batches who failed to participate in the earlier verification exercises to take advantage of the forthcoming screening exercise alongside pensioners in batches 58-65.

He noted, “Upon the conclusion of the verification exercise, the outstanding pension arrears will be credited into the pension account of each pensioner without delay.

According to him, “The affected pensioners are to come to the venue of the verification exercise on 12th and 13th February, 2020 with the following documents: Pension Authority, Letter of Retirement, Letter of First Appointment, Pension I.D. Card, Biometric Slip and Bank details including bank and Account number.”

