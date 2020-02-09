PDP’ll rule Delta for decades, Onuesoke declares

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has declared that PDP would rule the state for decades.

Speaking to party loyalists who paid him a courtesy visit in his country home in Agbarha-Otor, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Onuesoke disclosed that with the party structure firmly on the ground from the grassroots to state-level there is the possibility that the party would continue to rule the state unchallenged for years.

He said the rotation policy of PDP in the state has contributed to the stability in the party.

In addition, Onuesoke said the qualities of party leaders from the ward, local government areas, and zones to the state have contributed immensely to the party’s presence in the state.

His words: “I am saying it with confidence that it will be an uphill task for any party in Delta State to defeat the PDP. The reality on the ground is that PDP is in every ward and local government area in the state and the members are assiduously working round the clock to get victory in any election. Some people may not like the sentiment, the truth is that the opposition parties in the state are media-creations and their leaders are divided.

“Furthermore, the Ibori factor cannot be dismissed by any political observer. Chief James Ibori, the former governor is popular because, during his eight years in power, he empowered a lot of people in the three senatorial districts and these people are ready to swim or sink with him. The present governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is equally towing Ibori’s line in terms of empowerment and development.

“ It is on record that for the past years there has not been any internal crisis in Delta PDP.”

