PDP governors meet in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- A meeting of governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is currently ongoing in Abuja.

The meeting which holds at the Sokoto Governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja is expected to deliberate on key party issues including the imminent verdict of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election, which the party wants the apex court to review.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting which lasted for over three hours, chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal announced the emergence of his Abia state counterpart as the Vice Chairman of the forum.

READ ALSO:

“At the meeting, colleagues unanimously appointed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as the Vice Chairman of the forum,” an elated Governor Tambuwal told journalists at the end of the meeting.

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Udom Emmanuel, Okezie Ikpeazu, Duoye Diri,

Ifeanyi Okowa, Bala Muhammed, Darius Ishaku, Adamu Fintiri and Aminu Tambuwal, of Akwa Ibom, Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa and Sokoto states. Others included Prince Uche Secondus and Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, national chairman and secretary of the party, respectively.

Kindly Share This Story: