PDP better positioned to reclaim Edo- Orbih

The outgoing Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, said on Saturday the cooperation of chieftains and members of the party has strengthened the party in the state.

Orbih, who addressed a press briefing in Benin, said the support has also led to the resolution of various disputes within the party during his tenure.

The PDP chieftain said his priority now was to ensure that the party produces a formidable executive across Edo that would wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

He said: “Every serious politician must be prepared to effect a change in the political landscape and governance of the state. Edo people have suffered from the government of APC, and the way forward is to vote them out.

“APC is yet to solve the problem facing Edo because they lack solutions to the problems. Because of the avoidable internal crisis in the APC, the Edo government has not been allowed to settle to serious governance.

“The quarrel between the godfather and his godson has been used to bring the vehicle of development to a halt in the state.”

On the party’s suspended congress, Orbih said the issues were been looked into by leaders of the party, while a team has been constituted to meet with aggrieved persons.

“The most important thing right now is to put congress together to bring in a formidable executive on board,” he added. (NAN)

