Panel recommends sanctions against police officers involved in brutality

The Panel set up by Enugu state Police Command on alleged police brutality of staff of Women Aid Collective (WACOL) has recommended disciplinary measures against police officers involved.

The Chairman of the six-man panel, CSP Okey Ambrose, said this on Monday in Enugu while briefing newsmen and presenting the panel report to Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman.

The panel was made of police officers, members of the Civil Society Organisations, the human right community and the State Peace Committee.

Ambrose said that the panel also recommended that issues between agencies, NGOs, institutions and the police should be resolved internally rather than resort to media sensationalism.

“That the following police officers; SP Prisca Eze; Inspector Chinyere Akpodene; Inspector Michael Oligi and Sgt. Ezema Okwuchukwu, who were directly involved in this unfortunate incident be made to face the full disciplinary measures to serve as a deterrent to others.

“All police activities with agencies/NGOs/institutions should be directly supervised by Heads of various Departments of the police.

“Subordinate officers should be properly briefed and closely supervised in the performance of their duties in order to maintain professionalism.

“Various agencies/NGOs/institutions should also be advised to play according to the rules and avoid exhibiting overbearing attitudes on police officers in the discharge of their duties.

“The panel also recommends that all cases of misconducts against the police and/or complaints by members of the public of crimes and related matters be investigated and prosecuted.

“The panel recommends that police work closely with the civil society organisations and other established institutions to strengthen police-public relations,’’ he said.

He noted that 15 persons testified to the panel, which comprised of 10 WACOL staff and five police personnel; adding that the panel was not able to substantial the allegation of beating as alleged by WACOL officials.

Responding, Abdurrahman appreciated the panel members for their sacrifice and due diligence in carrying out their assignment as well as visiting sites and persons necessary in the course of their investigation.

The commissioner said that he was going to forward the hard copy and video coverage disc of the panel work to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, who ordered the investigation.

“The era of hiding errant police officers are gone. We will continue to expose the bad eggs within the force and ensure professionalism all the time.

“The above-mentioned police officers acted ultra-vires and they will be disciplined appropriately.

“Each police personnel must be responsible for his or her actions and inactions,’’ he said.

