Oyo, Ogun to suffer blackout, as TCN power plant in Ibadan burnt to ashes

By Adeola Badru

THE Chief Operating Officer, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, Engineer John Ayodele, has said the fire incident that occurred at the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Ayede, Ibadan power plant, located at Akinyemi, Ibadan, on Wednesday, would affect the distribution of power supply to some parts of Oyo and Ogun States.

Engr. Ayodele, stated this, while briefing newsmen shortly after the fire that gutted the station was successfully put out by the fire fighting trucks numbering about ten and back up water tankers from private, federal and state fire services.

He appealed to IBEDC customers to be patient as the investigation was on to ascertain the cause of the fire outbreak and possible solution.

According to him: “For now, this transformer is part of the four transformers that is being used between Oyo and the Ogun States, especially, Sagamu area and others.”

“It is an unfortunate incident, but when the fire is down and we are assured there is no fire, TCN will commence an investigation into the causes of the fire. But for now, we can’t determine how it happened,” he said.

While confirming the fire outbreak, the Oyo State Fire Service boss, Mr Adewuyi Moshood, noted that despite the intensity of the fire, men of the fire service manoeuvred their ways to quench the fire, in one of the transformers from spreading to other parts of the electricity compartment.

Mr Moshood disclosed further: “We did not know how the fire incident started, but we should put it in mind that the liquid content the transformers are using is highly volatile. Maybe the machine overworked and you know when a machine is working and it’s using a highly flammable content, there is a possibility of fire outbreak.”

“But from what we are seeing here today, the IBEDC needs to take a step further in making sure that there is the need for installation of protective devices that will protect the machines,” he advised.

As a result of the blackout, the Oyo state Commissioner of police, Mr.Shina Olukolu, said the state Police Command is working with other safety experts, engineers and security operatives to ensure the safety of lives and property.

In his words, the CP said: “Nobody prays for fire for whatever reason, except for domestic use.”

“The essence of security agencies being around is to ensure that lives and property are protected. And you will agree with me that this is a federal government facility and looking at the environment, the cost, the value of the items you have there as well as the use entails that we must ensure that collectively we are able to secure the place.”

“People have to be patient. Those who can resort to the use of generators or solar panel should use them temporarily, the engineers will work on the damaged equipment with a view of restoring energy as quickly as possible,” he said.

