Oyo govt to inaugurate park managers to boost IGR

…says Oyo NURTW remains banned

By Adeola Badru

AS part of efforts of the Oyo State government to boost its Internally Generated Revenue, it announced on Friday that park managers that would assist in the collection of revenue at motor parks, garages, and quarries across the 33 local government areas in the state would be inaugurated on Monday.

Addressing newsmen at a press conference, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja, explained that the state had rolled out a plan to engage consultants that would be collecting revenue on behalf of the government and has decided to appoint park managers across the 33 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the goal was to get them to become the eye of government to collect revenue on behalf of the state government and would be remitted through the consultant to the government coffers.

“The names of the park managers will be unveiled on Monday. The managers will comprise assistant park managers, secretary and Treasurers.”

“This is totally different from the traditional thing that has been going on before now, the government felt there is a need to have appropriate people that can actually spearhead the collection of revenue for the state.”

The commissioner reiterated that activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state remained proscribed and that all fees hitherto collected in motor parks, garages and quarries are illegal except that which be allowed.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, stressed that the development is a new architecture for the transportation system in the state and has nothing to do with the NURTW.

