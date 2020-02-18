OUCH: Painful moment Zidane gets booted in the mouth

Kindly Share This Story:

Zinedine Zidane was taken out with a painful-looking kick to the face in Real Madrid’s draw with Celta Vigo Sunday night.

The Bernabeu boss had emerged from his dugout to bark some orders with the score at 1-1 when the unfortunate incident happened.

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo was battling for the ball with Toni Kross in the 61st minute.

But he slipped as he went to put his foot on top of the ball and tumbled backwards into the technical area where Zidane stood.

Aidoo’s legs went up as he rolled over, bringing the France legend into contact with his boot.

Photos showed the exact moment of the collision – you could actually see Zidane’s skin ripple with the impact.

It was his second coming together in the space of a few days after he crashed his car on the way to training. But at least the World Cup legend took it like a champ.

Zidane, 47, quickly got back up to his feet courtesy of a helping hand from Ghana star Aidoo.

Vanguard News

