Osun releases N500m for payment of pensions

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday approved the sum of N500 million for payments of entitlements to retirees under the Contributory Pensions Scheme in the state.

He also approved the immediate release of the sum to ensure that the retired workers get their dues.

A statement issued by the state’s Head of Service, Dr. Oyebade Olowogboyega disclosed that the beneficiaries were picked on merit and monitored by the group’s executive committee.

The statement added names of beneficiaries will be made public through the public notice board of the State Pension Board today (Thursday).

According to it, Governor Oyetola will present bond certificates to the beneficiaries next week Friday.

Similarly, the governor also approved the release of N50 million to offset the gratuities of retired workers under the old pension scheme as well.

“Under this category, two hundred and fifty (250) retirees have been picked on merit for payment and payment cheques will be given to the beneficiaries from Today (Thursday) February 6, 2020”.

“The list of the affected retirees are already made public on the Notice Boards of the State Pension Bureau and the Ministry of Information”.

“The state pension Bureau appreciates Mr. Governor for being very sensitive to the plight of the pensioners and the workers generally”, it added.

