Osun Education Panel submits report, recommends 6-3-3-4 system

Osun State Education Panel, on Monday, submitted its report to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Some of the panel’s recommendations are a reversal of the single school uniform regime and return to the 6-3-3-4 education system in line with the National Education Policy.

These were part of the recommendations of the panel as presented by its Chairman, Professor Oluremi Aina to Governor Oyetola.

The governor appreciated the committee for its painstaking effort and promised that the government would act on the report without delay.

