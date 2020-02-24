Breaking News
Osun Education Panel submits report, recommends 6-3-3-4 system

Governor Oyetola
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State(right) receiving the report from Professor Oluremi Aina, Chairman, Osun State Education Panel.

Osun State Education Panel, on Monday, submitted its report to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Some of the panel’s recommendations are a reversal of the single school uniform regime and return to the 6-3-3-4 education system in line with the National Education Policy.

These were part of the recommendations of the panel as presented by its Chairman, Professor Oluremi Aina to Governor Oyetola.

The governor appreciated the committee for its painstaking effort and promised that the government would act on the report without delay.

