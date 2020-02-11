Onu Tasks Engineers on Executive Order 5

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges Manufacturers to Invest in Science & Tech

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has challenged Nigerian professionals and engineers to contribute their quota in ensuring effective implementation of the Presidential Executive Order. 05

Dr. Onu gave the charge when the President of Association of Consulting Engineering in Nigeria (ACEN) paid him a courtesy call in his office.

According to Dr. Onu, the Executive order 5 is replete with many opportunities with regards to the application of science, technology and innovation in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Also, the Executive order 5, will ensure the rapid development of Nigeria and to be a self-reliant nation.

Dr. Onu further said engineers should take advantage of the preference offered to Nigerian firms in the award of contracts by being proactive.

He further stated that for the Executive Order 5 to be successfully implemented, (ACEN) would play a very pivotal role in supporting the efforts of the Ministry.

Dr. Onu commended the efforts of the association for being actively involved with projects developed by the Federal Government and further charged them not to rest on their oars and develop new strategies to expand the nation’s infrastructure.

The minister assured the association that the revolutionary Executive Order 5 will ensure that Nigerian professionals are involved from conception till the completion of national project, adding that Nigerian professionals should seize the initiative in project development and will develop technology of global standards.

He added that, the Ministry is fully committed to work closely with (ACEN), in achieving the best for Nigeria, so as to take her rightful place among the comity of nations.

Earlier, the President of ACEN, Engr. George C. Okoroma, said the association was keen on collaborating with the Ministry to develop national projects of repute.

He said all consulting engineers are expected to register with the association to ensure a seamless practice in the country.

In another development, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi has called on Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to invest in science and Technology sector so as to grow the Nigerian economy.

Barrister Mohammed made this when he received the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) led by its President, Engineer Mansur Ahmed in his office in Abuja.

Barrister Abdullahi explained that the manufacturers could help to commercialize numerous research findings developed by agencies of the Ministry.

He therefore called for effective collaboration between MAN and the Ministry in this regard.

According to Barrister Abdullahi, the manufacturing and equipment’s Expo is not only important to the organization, it is also beneficial to the country as a whole.

The contribution of the manufacturing sectors to any economy is very critical to the growth of the economy and the prosperity of the people. the Minister added.

Barrister Abdullahi also said that the manufacturing sector has been in the fore front of creation of wealth in the country as well as providing employment to our teeming youths. These are essentials of the present administration agenda, he added.

Barrister Abdullahi invited the MAN to show effective presence in the forth coming Science and Technology Expo coming up in March this year, adding that the Expo will bring opportunities to producers, manufacturers, consumers as well as the end users.

Most countries prospered because of what manufacturers at their level were able to do, and Nigeria will key in to reactivate the country.

The Ministry will support and enhanced the capacities and production of manufacturers in the country.

Barrister Abdullahi urged the Association to involve the marketing firms in their interactive Expo so as to have robust attendance.

He also urged Ram Material Development Council of the Ministry to continue to partner with MAN so as to effectively achieve their objectives

Earlier, the President of the Association, Engineer Mansur Ahmed said the Association and Raw Material Development Council have been partnering in so many areas that are beneficial to the Nigerian economy.

The whole essence of this, he added, to identify areas of mutual collaboration in order to expand the manufacturing base of Nigeria’s economy.

