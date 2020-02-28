Onu challenges Scientists on innovation books

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has challenged Nigerian scientists to produce books that would serve as guides for budding entrepreneurs so as to boost the nation’s economy.

Onu, who spoke at the public presentation and launching of the book titled “INSIDE TOMATO”: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Tomato Production in Nigeria, said the nation’s GDP could grow higher with the proper application of Science, Technology and Innovation in the economic scheme of things.

According to him, the content of the book “INSIDE TOMATO” is all about how Nigeria could be self-reliant.

He later purchased 100 copies to be distributed to schools and Non-governmental organizations, to inspire younger generations.

Earlier, the book reviewer, Mr. Femi Adeshina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity described tomato as a lucrative crop to invest in as it guarantees double return on investment in less than nine months.

He advocated that tomato production should be included in the agricultural revolution currently sweeping the country and added that the nation has achieved almost 100% self-reliance in food production.

Adeshina said that the book will promote the production of tomato production and improve investment in tomatoes and agriculture in the country.

He highlighted the role of tomato production and its contribution to the economic fortunes of the country.

The chief launcher of the book, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, said the nation should divert power and wealth to the grassroots, so as to reduce the wealth gap and inequality in the country.

The launching of the book, he added, was in line with the current administration’s desire to diversify the nation’s economy from a mono-economy to one that is reliant on agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

Sen. Almakura said that tomato production could serve as value-chain for achieving the economic diversification policy of the Federal Government, adding that all citizens should contribute their quota towards achieving the economic diversification effort.

In his remarks, the keynote speaker Prof. Suleiman Bala Muhammed, Vice-Chancellor Nassarawa State University, said Science, Technology and Innovation are experiencing a new lease of life in Nigeria today and would be critical in the development fortunes of the country.

