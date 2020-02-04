One year after launch, Alaro City delivers first industrial factory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Adegboye

A year after its launch, Alaro City, a mixed development city in Lekki Free Zone being developed and promoted by Lagos state government and Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, has launched its first industrial production company called Ariel Foods.

Ariel Foods, (sister company Insta Products, Kenya), is a privately-owned food business manufacturing highly nutritional food. It has been manufacturing excellent quality, ready to eat therapeutic foods (“RUTF and RUSF”) providing essential nutrition to high need populations. These foods are purchased and distributed by food aid organizations, NGO’s and distributed worldwide.

The associates are passionately committed to manufacturing the highest quality, safest, most nutritious food aid products available. Ariel Foods’ factory at Alaro City covers 15,414 square metres with a yearly production capacity of 18,000 metric tonnes.

At the official launch of the factory on Friday, the management of Rendeavour announced a new wave of investments in Lagos state, with the commencement of operations of Ariel Foods, a multinational therapeutic food producer, and multi-sector investments in housing, soap and detergent production, construction materials and equipment, media and energy.

Subsequently, Lagos state joined American, British, Canadian, Nigerian and Kenyan investors with investments from Ariel Foods, Universal Homes, HMD Africa, Sana Industries, Loatsad, Kenol and ASB Valiant to inaugurate latest indigenous and foreign direct investments at Alaro City.

In his welcome address Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said “I am pleased to witness the start of operations of Ariel Foods, which has built a remarkable facility in less than one year. I am equally pleased to welcome Universal Homes, HMD Africa, Sana Industries, Loatsad, Kenol and ASB Valiant to the Lekki Free Zone.

“The confidence of international and Nigerian investors is a testament to Alaro City as the location of choice for businesses in the Lekki Free Zone, and to the ease of doing business in Lagos State.

“A partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos state government, Alaro City is a mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces.

“Currently, 16 companies are designing or building their facilities, and 3.5km of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction”, Sanwo-Olu noted.

Frank Mosier, Chairman of Rendeavour, said the organisation is building seven inclusive new cities in Africa- in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Zambia and Democratic Republic of the Congo, pointing out that as a master developer, Rendeavour invests more than $250 million in each project, creating the infrastructure and living and working spaces that will help sustain and accelerate Africa’s economic growth, meet the aspirations of Africa’s burgeoning middle classes, and serve as a catalyst for further urban development.

According to Mosier, “When we launched Alaro City one year ago, we promised to deliver investment and jobs to Lagos State and Nigeria, so it is with great pleasure that we welcome a major food producer and housing developer to Alaro City. Global, regional and local companies are building facilities in Alaro City, taking advantage of its ideal location for transport and logistics, free zone status, secure land title and high-quality infrastructure.”

Ariel Foods Chairman, Dhiren Chandaria, said: “Ariel Foods is proud to expand its production to Nigeria, and to play a major role in food and population security in West Africa through the production of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods to feed malnourished children and to supplement the diets of persons with special nutrition requirements.”

John Latham, the Executive Director of Universal Homes, said: “With 2,000 homes completed and under construction in Kenya, Universal Homes is bringing its high-quality, accessibly-priced apartments to Nigeria, in partnership with Alaro City. We are pleased to play a role in the housing agenda of Lagos state and to be the pioneer residential development in Lekki Free Zone surrounded by amenities like shops, schools and healthcare.”

According to him, the first phase of Unity Homes at Alaro City will feature up to 500 apartments, starting at USD 55,000 (¦ 20 million), with future phases expanding the project to 2,000 apartments.

