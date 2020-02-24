Oluwo makes u-turn, says he will respect suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has reversed his decision on his suspension as he pledges to respect the decision of the Osun State Traditional Rulers Council barring him from attending its meetings for six months.

A statement issued by Ibrahim Alli emanating from the Oluwo in Council and signed by its Secretary, Kamoru Ademola stated that the council regretted the incident that transpired between Oluwo and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa Oba Dhikurulahi Akinropo.

It reads, “The Oluwo in council regrets the unfortunate incidence that transpired between the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa and Oluwo of Iwo last week.

We will also like to put it on record that the Oluwo did not at any time assault the Agbowu or any other oba for that matter. However, we respect the decision of the Osun State Council of Obas to suspend the Oluwo from the council of Obas meetings; though the suspension was harsh and undeserved, the Oluwo will abide by it.

Once again, we express our gratitude and respect for the council of Obas and the leadership under the imperial majesty, the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi.”

