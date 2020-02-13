Oke-Ogun Poly, Saki matriculates students amid fanfare

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

AS the higher institutions’ custom demands, The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki has on Thursday, matriculated the academic calendar 2019/2020 students amid fanfare.

The programme was held at the premises of the institution’s ICT centre, with notable dignitaries in attendance.

The acting Rector of the institution, ESV. Kayode Ogunmola in his address declared that matriculation ceremony signals the end of the admission process, thereby conferring studentship on fresh intakes who have concluded the process of registration.

He, therefore, urged the matriculants to face their career squarely and do away with such things that could tarnish the image or the institution and reputation or that of their parents and families.

He warned that the Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki (TOPS) cherished disciplines and integrity, hence the indecent dressing such as wearing of armless cloth, top/gown, mini/micro skirts, coloured hair, bushy hairstyles, dreadlocks, long eyelashes, seductive trousers, crazy clothes, wearing of slippers and other ungodly act would not be condoned as enshrined in the Students’ Handbook of the institution which according to him would be made available to the Students by the Students’ Affairs Office.

The acting rector added that it is expected of students to desist from all forms of cult activities while they should respect all the rules and regulations of the institution biblically and anyone caught violating the institution’s order would face the Students’ Disciplinary Committee and if found guilty, he or she may be suspended or face outright expulsion, depending on the gravity of the office.

He advised the matriculants not to shy away from partaking in sporting activities because all work without play makes Jack a dull boy.

ESV Ogunmola used the avenue to acknowledge the support and co-operation of members of the acting management team, the entire staff of the institution as well as Town and Gown Committee and hosting community.

He also lauded the present administration in Oyo State under Governor Oluseyi Makinde for the prompt payment of staff salaries via the payment of hundred per cent subvention into institution’s account.

He described the governor as a lover of education and a man of his word who does not believe in lip service.

He, therefore, rallied the support of all and sundry for the administration of Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde in the state so that the pacesetter state could be taken to promise land.

Matriculation Oat was led for the matriculants by the Acting Registrar of the institution, Mr R. F. A. Adeniji, as the new students pledged not to belong to, patronize, support, aid or abet, or in any other whatsoever be involved in any secret cult activities or belong to any students Association not registered or approved by the Polytechnic Authority.

They also promised to refrain from any act of violence and other actions calculated to disrupt the smooth running of TOPS or likely to bring the institution into disrepute while they declared that a breach of any undertakings would lead to their expulsion from the institution.

The programme was witnessed by the matriculant’s parents, Deans and Heads of Departments, the staff of the institution, members of Town and Gown Committee, as well as Head of Security Agencies

