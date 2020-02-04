Okada ban: MAX, ORide, Gokada condemn violent protests

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba

FORMAL motorcycle operators, under Transportation Hailing Alliance of Nigeria, THAN, consisting of MAX, ORide and Gokada, yesterday, condemned in the strongest possible terms, pockets of violence that surfaced in Lagos, in response to the restriction of motorcycle operations within the Lagos metropolis.

Speaking during an emergency meeting of the operators, the group advised all stakeholders impacted by the issue to continue to explore only peaceful channels of engaging the government, as opposed to taking the law into their hands.

The group, while noting that peaceful continued engagement was the only way forward, lauded the state government for exploring multiple options in dealing with the daunting challenges of transportation in a transition time like this.

On the outcome of the meeting, Chief Executive Officer of MAX, Adetayo Bamiduro said: “While we have directed our drivers to comply with the government’s directive and restrict their operations within the non-restricted routes, we continue to engage the critical government stakeholders in the state’s transport industry in working towards a way forward for operators under the alliance, that best aligns with the Government’s intent.”

