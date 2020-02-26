Okada ban: Freight forwarders slam LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebuka Oko

Sequel to the ban on commercial motorcyclist by Lagos State Government, LASG, Freight Forwarding group under the aegies of the Association of Concerned Freight Forwarders and Logistics, ACFFL, has accused the state government for not considering the plight of the practitioners before coming up with such policy.

Disclosing this to Vanguard Maritime Report, the Chairman of the group, Andy Best Omenogor said if the government had considered freight forwarders they would have exempted Apapa area from the ban.

He equally noted that the sector contributes over 30% to the state’s Internal Generated Revenue, IGR.

READ ALSO;

He stated: “Government have taken this our business to be a caricature business. Lagos State government never realized that we the freight forwarders are producing at least 30% of their revenue they didn’t appreciate that”

“If they have appreciated that they would have said exempted the ban on commercial motorcycle on Apapa”.

Omenogor further noted that it is unfair for freight Forwarders to trek round the vicinity in the course of doing their businesses. He however, advised the Lagos State Government to adopt other strategies to checkmate the activities of commercial motorcyclists in the area.

He said: “You can strategize a way of doing that by making sure that all commercial motorcycles operating within Apapa are registered.

“You can go further by ensuring they have uniforms so that they can be controlled and not totally banned”

Omenogor also lamented on the reduction of imports into the country, adding that Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and AP Muller Terminal, APMT, are the major factors causing traffic congestion in the Apapa port access roads.

“Nigerian imports have dropped, they should tell us how many vessels are calling in Apapa ports now. Before now we used to have at least close to 3000 containers going out of the ports but now we don’t have up to 200 containers leaving the ports”, he concluded.

Kindly Share This Story: