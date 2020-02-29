Ohanaeze Ndigbo denies report against South East governors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

In the said release, Mr Ibegbu had alleged that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, were the only two governors paying their monthly financial commitment to Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emeka Attamah, said that while Mr Ibegbu was not authorized to issue such a release, its content is not entirely true.

The statement said that Anambra State, for instance, is not owing Ohanaeze Ndigbo as it is up to date in the payment of its monthly subvention, while the defaulting States were making arrangements to redeem their obligations.

It further said that the reason stated by Mr Ibegbu for the Governors of states yet to pay up, which is that it was a political disagreement between Ohanaeze and the Governors was false as the two parties never tabled the issue for discussion at anytime. Ohanaeze Ndigbo, therefore, apologises to the Anambra State Government especially, and the other Governors for the embarrassment caused then by the said report.

