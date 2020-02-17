Ogundimu commissions ‘Free Water Project’ in Oshodi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The recent commissioning of a water project at Popoola Street, Oba Elewu Way, Ewu, Oshodi under the Honorable Abiodun Ogundimu’s ‘Free Water Project’, was a dream come true for the community members who were excited that the project was done without their request.

> The Water project which was commissioned by His Royal Majesty, Oba Elewu of Ewu Land, Oshodi Local Government, Oba Adesina Shakiru Kuti, is the third since the project kicked-off, having taken the free water project to Shogunle and mafoluku wards.

> Commissioning the water project, Prince Saidi Kuti who represented Oba Elewu of Ewu Land, said “We are very delighted to have gathered here today for this kind gesture by Hon. Ogundimu. We really appreciate his efforts because this is one of its kind. It is very hard today to see people who would willingly come and do this kind of notable project in any community, it’s like you force people but Hon Ogundimu wasn’t forced to contribute to the development of the area.”

While disclosing the Oba Elewu’s readiness to corporate with well meaning individuals and philanthropists who are committed to development of the area, Prince Kuti, “ Like Oliver Twist will always ask for more, we wish to say that there are other projects on ground and we still want anyone who is willing to assist us to come forward. The community would appreciate either partnering with them, or taking up any of the projects to ensure the area develops. All these projects for example, community hall, school project, project on road leading to the community is ongoing but we need assistance to speed things up to bring development to the area.” He said.

> Pledging his unwavering support towards ensuring the community experiences speedy growth, Hon Abiodun Ogundimu aka Stone Field, aspirant for the Oshodi/Isolo Local Council Development Area Chairman, under the APC, said the ‘Free Water Project’ initiative “Is just part of my determination to show my people that I have their interest at heart.”, adding that it also goes to show “an example of what I’m ready to do once I’m elected the Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo LCDA. We have a lot of activities/projects that we have mapped out to further develop the area, this is just the beginning and I enjoin our people to support me as someone who is all out to help the community and together, we shall have the very best we wish for.”

