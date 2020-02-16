OGBORU: Will he be Great again!

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Akpotu

The Supreme Court, in an appeal by Great Ovedje Ogboru of the All Progressive Congress, APC, marked SC/1455/2019 held that Ogboru failed to prove his allegation of irregularities.

Consequently, the apex court said it found no reason to dislodge the concurrent decisions of both the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal that upheld Okowa’s election. Having lost at the highest court in the land, it is time to re-strategise. It is not finished yet for Great Ogboru. The Delta State establishment with its rigging apparatus might not allow him now but at the appropriate time in 2023, it will be a different ball game.

It does not matter how many times he has contested and lost. His ‘Can do’ attitude will push him into the race in 2023 when it is time for Delta Central to produce the governor. I urge Great to press on! Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence and determination.

Great Ogboru is a lion-hearted human being. His passion to see the downtrodden elevated knows no bound. With the little God has blessed him with, he blesses others. Delay is not denial. The difference between winners and losers is their ability to turn stumbling blocks into stepping stones. Great Ogboru has a very strong desire to serve humanity in Delta State that is probably why he’s been gunning for the top spot in the state to actualise his dreams, that of seeing Delta indigenes free from the shackles of abject poverty to prosperity.

Great Ogboru’s absolute faith in God is one that says even if you do fail you won’t give up or let your dreams die. Success isn’t automatically given to us, it’s pursued with all the energy and sweat we can muster. Obstacles and struggles are part of life. They only make us appreciate success.

Ogboru has all the paraphernalia and structures in place which would be reignited in 2023 seamlessly. The bible in Proverbs 24:16 says “For though the righteous fall seven times, they shall rise again…”

It will be a futile mistake for the APC to field another candidate in 2023, as Ogboru will surely rise again. It is not how many times one fails that determines success but it is the innate ability to rise again. It is said that great people are just ordinary people with an extraordinary amount of determination. God’s delay is not God’s denials.

I foresee Great Ogboru being great again. Those close to Ogboru know too well that the man is a dogged fighter, one that never gives up on his dreams and aspiration. The Bible in Psalm 34:19, says that “The righteous may have many troubles but the Lord delivers them all.

PDP has been in the helm of affairs of Delta State since its creation without commensurate structures on the ground. It is time to see what the APC has to offer come in 2023.

There is an absolute need to reorganise the state for a workable means of survival because the system generally is being jettisoned by the PDP people in power because of misplacement of priority. There is nothing to write home about in our different local government areas.

It is quite sad and appalling that Delta State is one of the oil-producing states of the country stands as a huge joke to its contemporaries as regards administration, infrastructure and social amenities.

All these must change. The race for 2023 has only just begun. It is not over until God says it is over.

Chief Ogboru had been known as a business manager, an administrator and a successful industrialist. Also, for his creativity and innovation.

Great Ogboru stands on a tripod in Delta State had come from Delta Central Senatorial District with maternal roots in Ndokwa and married to an Ijaw woman. This diversity would be exploited drastically beginning from now.

Ogboru has the business acumen, experience and contacts to create wealth thereby building a new Delta. He is an activist to the core.

In 2023, the riggers will be tired and want to give peace a chance. If Chief Great Ogboru’s only crime all these years is to make Delta State an apogee amongst the comity of states in the country, so be it. God willing, the die is cast.

*Akpotu lives in Asaba, Delta State

Vanguard

