Ogboru floats Delta APC Action movement

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta state, Chief Julius Ogboru has floated a group, Delta APC Action Movement within the party in the state.

Speaking on the group, he said it will advance the fortunes of the party, adding that it will consolidate the party ahead of the next generation elections in the state in 2023.

Also read:

He said the movement is not a fall out of the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state, stressing that it has no relationship with the leadership crisis in the party.

He expressed hope that the leadership crisis will be resolved amicably with the party coming out stronger.

“The APC Action Movement is to strengthen the party. It’s also a way of mobilising for the party and consolidating it.

It will be launched with spread across the state “, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: