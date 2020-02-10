Octogenarian commits suicide in Enugu over family denials

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

An 85-year-old grandpa and father of seven, John Ogili, has reportedly committed suicide at Umu Ogilieze, Enugu Ezike in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State over his children’s alleged refusal to allow him to keep a concubine.

Pa Ogili, who was the head of his clan, Umu Asema family, Ogrute, was said to have taken his life when his wife had denied him love and refused to cook for him even as his children had also abandoned him.

One of his neighbours who identified himself as Mr. Ossai said the deceased was frustrated as his wife and children abandoned him and refused to look after him.

“The man usually went out to buy food from food vendors and did everything for himself. His wife refused to either make love with him or take care of him just as his children drove away from his lover. “That could have driven him to the extreme decision to end his life.”

However, he was buried after police detectives visited the scene of the crime. “His relations paid people who came to bury him after some rituals as he did not die naturally,” Ossai said.

vanguard

