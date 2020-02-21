Kindly Share This Story:

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has restated his commitment to curtailing flooding in the state. Governor Obaseki made the promise when he inspected ongoing construction of an integrated underground drainage project in second Ugbor axis of Benin City.

The governor who was accompanied on the inspection tour by his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele and other members of the State Executive Council (EXCO) noted that the project was part of efforts to control flooding in the Ugbor axis, adding that it would address erosion and sustain other road projects in the area.

ALSO READ:

The project, according to him, is an expression of the state government’s commitment to drive infrastructural development across the state adding that on completion, the underground project will channel flood-water in the area and reduce fatalities during torrential rains.

The governor in 2019 approved a N9bn contract for the construction of Integrated Drainage System to address flooding in parts of Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Benin City.

Other ongoing infrastructural projects in Benin City include the dualisation of Ekehuan Road, which on completion will lead to the site of the Benin River Port project. Inner roads across Benin metropolis are also being reconstructed, while the laying of fibre optic cables for internet connectivity is also ongoing.

The projects are also expected to open up new towns as well as regenerate urban centres so as to sustain developmental objectives.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: