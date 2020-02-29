Oasis TV series returns with ‘The Enemy Within’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

After it has been off the air for four years now, your darling TV drama series,’Oasis” is back and better than ever.

The third edition of the sitcom titled, “ The Enemy Within.” is billed to hit the silver screen next month on Dstv, NTA network among other TV stations across the country. The series is the brainchild of the Incubator, the City of David Parish in collaboration with Apreel Ventures

Award-wining Patience Oghre Imobhio, director of the sitcom described it as an unusual drama that borders on a story of betrayal, disappointment and vengeance.

She further revealed that the 52-episode drama would start airing sometime in March, adding that being a faith based story, the sitcom is filled with so much intrigue that promises to leave viewers wanting more.

In this sequel, the Osagies are pitched against a formidable enemy, whose power supersedes all earthly laws and conventions. They must put aside their individual challenges to face the worst kind of opposition from a one time best ally.

Starring the likes of Bimbo Akintola, Zack Orji, Lilian Amah, Tony Umez among other notable actors, “The Enemy Within”, is co-produced by multiple award winning Ariyike Oladipo.

In chat with Jair Utodio, who represented The Incubator, he said the idea is to inculcate moral values in the youths through entertainment.”We believe that the best away to reach out to people is through entertainment. So, that’s why we are coming out with this family drama,” Utodio said. t

However, with Yinka Ogun as story consultant and popular film maker, Francis Onwochei as project consultant, Oaisi: The Enemy Within, is bound to reignite the interest of viewership of television drama in the country.

