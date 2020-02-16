NSCDC retirees protest unpaid allowances in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

ABOUT 600 retirees of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, across the South-West states have staged a protest over unpaid allowances since they were disengaged from service some years ago.

The aged retirees who inscribed some words on placards said the corps is yet to settle their disengagement, cumulative, promotion and national housing fund allowances totalling about N2billion.

Some of the inscriptions read, “Please, NSCDC, save us from hunger”; “Pay us our NHF deducted from our salaries “; ” We’re dying daily waiting for our allowances “; “President Buhari, Commandant General, National Assembly, intervene” and many others.

While appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari, Commandant General and the National Assembly to intervene in the matter, they said, several letters have been written to all stakeholders to help them settle the cumulative allowances but no positive response from them.

Speaking through the Chairman and Secretary of Association of Civil Defense Corps Pensioners Welfare, Mr Morgan James, and Mr Olaleye Moshood respectively, the retirees, who said, some of them had died while waiting for their allowances noted that, “Housing fund that was deducted from our salaries is yet to be paid to many of the retirees between 2016 and 2019.”

“Many of the retirees are daily dying of hunger and are unable to buy some drugs they need to treat their failing health”.

They added that since 2014, the defence corps has not paid any of the retirees their disengagement allowances.

As for the promotion allowances, they stressed that even though their letters of promotion were given to them, they were not paid as required by the Public Service rules.

In a letter dated January 18 2018, and addressed to the Commandant General, NSCDC at Abuja headquarters, the retirees stated that details of the unpaid allowances were specified but till now, there has been no response from their headquarters.

As a result of the persistence of the retirees, the Public Complaints Commission in a letter marked PCC/OY/2018/8/108-121/57, called the attention of the Commandant-General particularly to the National housing fund contribution which the retirees claimed had either been short paid or not paid at all.

According to the letter, after writing to the head office of a bank in Abuja, the bank management replied that “they did not receive the retirees’ refund applications even though they claimed to have registered individually”.

The bank also stated that ” your organization did not remit the NHF contributions of your personnel for certain months thereby making it impossible for the bank to remit appropriately to those concerned”.

VANGUARD

