By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the revelation by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), that strange persons have been presiding over critical affairs of governance has validated its position that President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated the responsibilities of his office.

A statement issued by party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday read: “Following this revelation by no other person than the NSA, the PDP reiterates its earlier position that President Buhari should waste no further time in relinquishing his position as President since it is now obvious that he has become overwhelmed by official duties.

“The PDP holds that security is the most important element of governance, followed by the welfare of citizens and since President Buhari has relinquished these statutory responsibilities, he has no other reason to remain in office.

“The party says the NSA’s letter, which is already in the public domain, further exposes the fact that our nation has been on autopilot under President Buhari, whose abdication of serious matters of state is directly responsible for the untold suffering, anguish, pain and escalated insecurity in the country.

“The PDP describes Gen. Monguno’s revelation as a national tragedy which showcases the fact that Mr President Buhari has become so irredeemably overwhelmed to the extent that the responsibilities of his office, including presiding over very sensitive security matters, have now been taken over by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who functions as a de facto President.

“Nigerians are invited to note the verdict by the NSA, who, in support of the position of the PDP, affirmed that such situation is responsible for the failure of the government to defend Nigerians and find a solution to the worsened insecurity under President Buhari’s watch.

“Our party recalls that even the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had severally alerted that strange elements had usurped the functions of the president and urged Nigerians to speak out for their country.

“It is now clear that the demand by Nigerians calling on President Buhari to resign was borne out of patriotism and love for our country.”

Vanguard

