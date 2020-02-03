Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokhan

The Nigerian Professional Football League continues to be a ding-dong affair as Plateau United pipped Rivers United 1-0 to reclaim the top spot from Lobi Stars, who lost 1-0 to Jigawa Golden Stars a day earlier at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

In their week 18 fixture decided in front of a capacity crowd at the New Jos Stadium, the Tin City side only needed a third-minute strike from Ibrahim Mustapha to displace Lobi Stars from the summit and continue their chase for the top-flight title.

Yesterday’s win means Plateau United have racked up nine victories, five draws, and four defeats, taking their points tally to 32, one more than Lobi Stars, who however have an outstanding match to play.

Rivers United remain in third position with 29 points and they must feel hard-done-by to come up with the short end of the stick from their trip to the north-central city of Jos for the star game of the weekend.

Dakkada are fourth on the table, following an eventful 1-1 draw with Wikki Tourist at the Abubarkar Tafawe Balewa Stadium in Bauchi. Daniel Jackson had edged the homers in front on 68th minute but after mounting series of offensive play in the second half, Dakkada eventually got reward for their persistence when Femi Ajayi netted the equaliser three minutes from regulation time.

Former champions, Kano Pillars gave their football-loving Kano fans something to sing about as they trounced Adamawa United 2-0, with goals coming from Auwalu Ali on 41 minutes and Achibi Ewenike on 54 minutes. The victory sees Kano Pillars move to the eight positions on the table with 24 points as they close in on a continental ticket place.

Another big winners at the weekend were Nasarawa United, who defeated Abia Warriors 3-1, with goals coming from Abdallah Mohammed on 28 minutes, Chidi Solomon on 43 minutes, Haggai Katoh on 74 minutes. Remarkably, Abia Warriors scored the opening goal of the encounter through Emmanuel Ugwuka on 3 minutes and in hindsight, it seemed the goal jolted Nasarawa United to life as they netted thrice to silence their opponents from Umuahia.

In Ilorin, Kwara United ground out a 1-0 win over MFM, with Christopher Nwaez netting the decisive goal on 73 minutes, albeit from the penalty spot, while

Heartland also pipped visiting Sunshine Stars 1-0, with Abiodun Thompson netting the lone strike after three minutes.

