NPFL: Enyimba overrun Abia Warriors in local derby

Enyimba Football Club produced a clinical performance to outclass Abia Warriors 4-1 in a thrilling Nigeria Professional Football League fixture at the Okigwe Stadium yesterday morning.

The fixture, which began at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday evening but was called off following crowd violence; turned into an exciting five-goal spectacle upon resumption in Okigwe.

Stanley Dimgba kept his feet on the pedals of his fine scoring form, controlling Cyril Olisema’s chipped pass to send in a low strike and give Enyimba the lead four minutes before the interval.

Three minutes later, youngster Anayo Iwuala spearheaded a swift break to set up Victor Mbaoma, who picked his spot from the edge of the box, handing Fatai Osho’s side a two-goal lead at the break.

The Abia Warriors were made to weather sustained pressure at the restart – with Timothy Danladi and Abiodun Adebayo holding strong at center-back – but looked lethal on the break, and it was from one of such that Iwuala squashed hopes of a comeback when he finished off Olisema’s exquisite pass for his first goal since joining Enyimba this season.

Dimgba then netted his brace six minutes later with a calm finish from Dare Olatunji’s long ball.

Yakub Hammed pulled one back for the hosts, but it proved too little to put any dent on Enyimba’s fourth straight league win.

