NPFL: Enyimba edge past MFM FC in Lagos, move out of drop zone

Kindly Share This Story:

Abdulrahman Bashir’s 73rd-minute goal was enough to earn Enyimba a 1-0 win over MFM FC at the Agege Stadium, Lagos in a rescheduled fixture on Wednesday.

The opening moments of the match was a drab one as both sides couldn’t make any meaningful attempt.

The game would soon grow to full potential when MFM’s Akanni Elijah delivered with a through pass from their build-up to Adeniji Adewole but was flagged offside.

Enyimba responded with their set of attacks soon after they won a free-kick around MFM goal area. Victor Mbaoma forced goalkeeper Abayomi Folarin to a smart save from the resultant set-piece.

Dennis Obasi had MFM’s first shot at goal when he broke through the middle before taking out two Enyimba defenders. His final hit was too weak to threaten keeper, Theophilus Afelokhai.

The hosts were forced to early substitution on the half-hour mark when injured Oriyomi Lawal was replaced by Justice Zacharia.

Enyimba’s Austine Oladapo name went into referee’s book for upending Dennis Obasi in midfield.

Captain of the People’s Elephant, Ifeanyi Anaemena blocked Akanni Elijah’s effort from a dead-ball situation.

The final quarter of the first half was all about Enyimba as they dominated the proceedings but fell short of the initiative to turn their dominance to goal as the first half ended goalless.

ALSO READ: Premier League clubs vote to revert to extended transfer window deadline

The resumption saw MFM with more vigour and zeal. The Olukoya Boys had the ball in the net of Enyimba when Dennis Obasi finished up a team build-up but was ruled out for offside.

Subsequent moments were more of midfield tussle until both teams make fresh substitutions. MFM swapped Ogwu Clement for Muyiwa Balogun while Anayo Iwuala replaced Mbaoma from Enyimba.

The Enyimba substitute however made instant impact as he provided the assist for Bashir’s goal to give the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinalists the lead.

The hosts tried to respond soon after the goal but Enyimba’s defence marshalled by Anaemena and Abiodun Adebayo stood firm to ward off their threat.

The People’s Elephant would rather sit deep to defend their lead than attack for the remaining minutes to record their first win on the road this season.

Enyimba head coach Fatai Osho described the victory as a morale booster and looks forward to consolidating with a win versus Abia Warriors in Aba on Matchday 19. MFM FC without a win in four matches will host Kano Pillars on Matchday 19.

npfl.ng

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: