NPA’s retirees petition FG over BoI building

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Ports Authority Pensioners Welfare Association, NPAPWA, has threatened to petition the presidency if urgent steps were not taken to revert the Bank of Industry, BoI, Building located on Marina Street in Lagos, to the Superannuation or Legacy Fund of the NPA.

Speaking to Vanguard, General Secretary, NPAPWA, Ambrose Duru, said that the group has written to the Minister of Transportation on the matter but added that they were yet to have response as at the time of filling this report.

He explained that money from the superannuation fund was used to build the Ship House in Abuja which was taken over by the Ministry of Defence in exchange for the BoI Building in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

He added that the pensioners are currently dying without enjoying the benefits of their investment.

He stated: “We are not quarrelling with anybody, what we are doing is to demand for our right. This Fund is from the NPA pensioners’ Superannuation Fund/ Legacy Fund and this money invested in the ship house was part of the fund and the reason for the investment is not being realized. “The reason for investing in that Ship House was for a purpose but the purpose is not being realized and pensioners are dying

“So it is up to us to ask the minister to take up this matter and how they can compensate us by giving us back the War College property which is currently occupied by BoI and renamed BoI Building and then pay us accrued arrears of rents collected on the property so that the Superannuation Fund can be boosted.”

Kindly Share This Story: