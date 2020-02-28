Northern Christians tackle Buhari on Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria( CAN) has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari on his responses towards their well being in the wake of renewed attacks by terrorists in Nigeria.

Governments both at federal and states ,they said,should caution their spokespersons on their responses on matters affecting Christians with regards to the government they served.

The Christians asked the President Buhari to wake up and protect Christians from Boko Haram insurgents and other bandits terrorising in the North.

They said the Federal Government on Thursday admitted that members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect and ISWAP have changed tactics.

“The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday had said insurgents had decided to be targeting Christians and Christian communities.

” This, the Minister had said, was to trigger a religious war and throw the nation under chaos.

The Northern CAN said the admittance should be a wake up call for Federal Government to genuinely ,govern the Nigeria.

Vice Chairman of the Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said in Kaduna that since the government knew the intention of the insurgents, it should protect Christians and their worship places.

They called on governments both at federal and states to cautioned their spokespersons on their responses on matters affecting Christians with regards to the government they served.

CAN said they won’t shy away from telling the powers that be the truth, until “we see the country our dreams.”

“Since the truth can only be delayed but not denied, the Federal Government of Nigeria should use the public admittance by her Minister of Information that Boko Haram and other killer groups in Nigeria truly are targeting Christians to stir a religious war and fashion out ways that Christians, their leaders, and places of worship will be protected.”

“The government at this point should also seek to engage critical stakeholders to discuss possible ways of uniting the country to defeat the common enemy, in this case, Boko Haram and the kidnappers, that have made our roads and homes unsafe.

“Accordingly, the government should direct her carefree Spokespersons, both at Federal and State levels, to mind how they respond to people or groups that have legitimate complaints about the safety of their members.

“When persons who are bereaved of a wife, a father, a child or loved ones are insulted at the time they should be consoled, the government simply becomes inhuman and abuses the privilege of office.

“CAN and its entire membership love this country because we have no other country to call ours and want the best for Nigeria, but we can not get the best for Nigeria through denial or claiming ignorance of the pains citizens are going through.

“CAN, therefore, calls for an honest commitment to govern this nation with truth and love from leaders. We will never stop praying for and speaking truth to power until we see the Nigeria of our dream comes to reality.”

