North misused opportunity to hold power – Middle Belt Forum

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

National President of Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, has stated that the North misused the opportunity of holding onto power for several years with nothing to show for it.

He maintained that any insistence to have power retained in the north would not help the north and could equally destroy the entire country. Dr. Pogu Bitrus who made the assertion yesterday in a telephone interview with Vanguard in Makurdi observed that the north was holding onto power as a means to cling on and control the resources of the country. He said Nigeria was in dire need of progressive minds who are conversant with modern leadership acumen to steer the country on the path of good governance.

He said “it is unfortunate the north misused the opportunity of it holding on to power. Yes clinging to power to them means clinging to the resources and to control. “Now, because they feel the indices are that they cannot just continue clinging they are creating means of control to hold on to power. It is not helping the north and it is destroying the whole country.

“We need brilliant minds, people who are progressive who understand the dynamics of modern transformation and good governance to come to power.

“For me, I am not bothered whether the person comes from the north or south but given our circumstances, we have to still rotate till we are able to create the balance required to move this country forward,” Dr. Bitrus stated.

