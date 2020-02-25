NOGIG 2020: Swimming takes centre stage

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ashanti Abosede,

The Chevron Recreation Centre Gbagada swimming pool will be the centre of attraction today as the sharks and mermaids of the 2020 NOGIG take to the pool in their quest for medals.

Having the biggest number of medals at stake, Swimming remains the most attractive hunting ground for the various teams at the Games. Most of the swimmers were seen yesterday training and putting final touches to their plans for the event, beginning this morning.

In other events, action will continue in Tennis, Table Tennis, Squash, Scrabble, and Chess.

In TableTennis Men’s Team events yesterday, NNPC wallopped Eroton 3-0, while NCDMB stopped Total 3-2 in a keenly contested and exciting match. Chevron Men’s team also defeated PTI 3-1.

Similarly, ExxonMobil dismissed NAOC 3-2.

In the women’s category, NNPC defeated SEPLAT 3-1, while NAOC stopped NCDMB 3-1. ExxonMobil tore TOTAL apart with a 3-0 spanking. Not wanting to be beaten twice in the round-robin contest, Total reorganised themselves after their defeat to ExxonMobil and handed PTI a 3-0 defeat.

Action will also continue in squash where remarkable progress was recorded yesterday.

In men’s squash, NNPC’s Lawal A. defeated Haruna Bashir of DPR 11/3, 11/3 to draw a second-round clash with Bukun Onasanya of NLNG. In another match, Amadi Chukwuma of ExxonMobil will square up with Garba Abubakar of DPR.

Shaibu Isa of NCDMB defeated Peter Onuegbu of NOAC while Rume Kragha of ExxonMobil lost to Ojanomare Choja of NAOC 11/6, 11/6.

The 2020 NOGIG which began on Sunday will draw to a close on Saturday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere with the final of the football event between NNPC and DPR holding as part of the closing day events.

The final day will also witness the 100mtrs, 200 meters, and the 4×100 relay races.

Vanguard News

