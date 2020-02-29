NOGIG 2020: NNPC, DPR battle for soccer gold

Kindly Share This Story:

Curtains will be drawn on the 18th Nigeria Oil and Gas industry Games which began Sunday 23 at three designated centres in Lagos.

As part of events on the final day, the final football match will be played as oil giants, Team NNPC are set to do battle with DPR for the gold medal in the football event. The match comes up at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos

Before the epic final, the losers final and battle for the bronze medal comes up between ExxonMobil and TOTAL.

After weeks of preparations, the two finalists breezed into Lagos Thursday, ahead of tody’s final.

We gathered that some of the teams had engaged in friendly games as part of their tune up before the final.

Athletics events will also be decided at the same venue toda as the finals of the 100, 200 and 4×100 metres races will be on show as part of the programme.

