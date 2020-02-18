No suspected COVID-19 cases in Nigeria — NCDC

Kindly Share This Story:

There are no suspected COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed. The Director-General of the Agency, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the Agency is testing returning travelers who meet the case definition.

Ihekweazu said five persons who returned to Nigeria from China have been tested and they are not coronavirus cases.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the protocol in Nigeria is to test returning travelers from China with symptoms. So far, five people have been tested. The results were negative. These are not ‘coronavirus cases”, Ihekweazu said in a post on the NCDC twitter handle.

According to the NCDC’s Surveillance Case Definitions, a suspected case is: “Any person that has returned from China in the last 14 days and has a fever, cough, difficulty with breathing, or anyone with close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and should be tested.

