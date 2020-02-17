No ongoing recruitment at NAFDAC, says Adeyeye

Kindly Share This Story:

•Worries over Nigeria’s drug insecurity as COVID-19 outbreak rages

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has debunked a purported online recruitment exercise by the Agency, describing “it as fake news”.

Meanwhile, the Agency has expressed worry over Nigeria’s drug self-sufficiency level following the outbreak of novel Coronavirus in China where most of the drugs in the country are imported from.

The Director-General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye who spoke in Lagos advised Nigerian job seekers to be wary of individuals who demand money to offer them jobs in NAFDAC.

“Are we employing right now? The answer is no. We are not employing anybody right now and we are not recruiting and it is also on our website that we are not recruiting; whoever is doing that is playing pranks, possibly exploiting people.”

We don’t collect money for recruitment. We are still in February we have to get approval from Federal Character, Budget office before we can think of recruiting. The report is just fake news.

She said some unscrupulous individuals are even collecting money, explaining that NAFDAC does not collect money from anybody for employment.

“We hope to recruit this year but we have to get approval from Head of Service, federal character and the budget office before we can even think of recruiting.”

Speaking on the need for drug sufficiency in the country, Adeyeye said self-sufficiency in drugs would reduce fake and adulterated medicines in circulation.

She disclosed that Nigeria still imports about 70 per cent of its drug making the nation vulnerable to emergencies or outbreaks.

She said the coronavirus would send a clear message about drug security to Nigeria.

“At the height of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) more than 33 million Africans died because there were no drugs. We do not want that to happen, right now we ship about 70 per cent of drugs from China and India.

So what is going to happen, God forbid if it becomes bigger than what it is right now? It means we will not be able to get materials from China aside for us working to get medicines that are effective to some extent ready, we have to think of sustainability.

“It should not get bigger than this. We have to think of sustainability, what could happen to us as a country because we import about 70 per cent and make about 30 per cent. It is time for us to think and apply the necessary measures to achieve drug security,” she stated.

Adeyeye disclosed that NAFDAC would be issuing a statement of fact on the coronavirus and what the Agency is doing about it.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

