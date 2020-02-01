No more US permanent resident visas for Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The US said it would suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residency for nationals of Nigeria, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, and Myanmar.

Sudanese and Tanzanian nationals will no longer be allowed to apply for “diversity visas”, which are available by lottery for applicants from countries with low rates of immigration to the US.

Mr Wolf said non-immigrant visas given to people for temporary stays – including visitors, those doing business or people seeking medical treatment – would not be impacted by the new rules.

Of the new nationalities facing visa restrictions, Nigerians account for the most immigration to the US.

According to US government statistics, the State Department issued 8,018 immigrant visas to Nigerians in the fiscal year 2018.

Kyrgyzstan and Sudan have large Muslim majorities, while around 50% of people in Nigeria and Eritrea are Muslim. Tanzania also has a sizable Muslim community.

