No Lassa fever in Niger, govt declares

…reintroduces monthly sanitation

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Niger State Government, yesterday dismissed insinuation of outbreak of Lasa Fever in the state, insisting that there was no case of Lassa Fever recorded in the state.

This came as the state government announced immediate reintroduction of the monthly sanitation cancelled by the immediate past administration.

Briefing newsmen after the weekly State Executive Council, SEC, meeting, Commissioner for Health and Hospital Services, Dr Muhammad Sidi, said “There had been no single case of Lassa Fever recorded in Niger State because government has taken steps to guard against it.

“Sensitization on the causes of the diseases is ongoing in all nooks and crannies of the state and disease surveillance centres have been put in place with free drugs for treatment and prevention of the disease. Already, 500 dozens and 200 dozens of preventive and treatment drugs have been procured and my Ministry is always in touch with the National Disease Control Centre for any eventuality.”

The commissioner informed that the state was on the right path of making health facilities affordable and accessible to the people of the state through the ministry’s annual operational plan of Strategic Development Plan of Niger state.

Dr Sidi pointed out that the state was currently rated as first in the North Central and third in Nigeria as the state had paid all its counterpart funds with Bill Melinda Gate who signed the MOU in October 10, 2017 while waiting for their counter payment for the programme.

On his part, Commissioner for Environment, Tanko Zakar who announced the reintroduction of the Sanitation and fixed for the last Saturday of every month, said the step was to ensure cleanliness and curb outbreak of diseases

He explained that movement of people would be restricted from 7am to 10am, noting that the exercise would be flagged off on 29th February, 2020 by the state governor.

