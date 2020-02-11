No fire on Imo Airport facility – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command on Tuesday said that there was no fire incident on the facilty of the Sam Mbakwe International cargo Airport, Owerri in Imo.

Vanguard in Owerri, called the State Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, on the report that fire has gutted the Owerri Airport.

He simply replied Vanguard that “There was nothing like that. It was just bush that was burning. It was not any threatening issue. It affected grasses. No building was affected.”

Vanguard recalled that the last time, the Imo Airport was enveloped with fire, was in April, 2019, said to have been caused by faulty electrical connection. It happened towards the end of the administration of governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state.

At the time, the sacked supreme court governor, Emeka Ihedioha, was about to take over from Okorocha. The urgly scenerio, forced the duo of Okorocha and Ihedioha, visited the airport to have first hand information of the fire outbreak.

