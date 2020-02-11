Nigeria imports 82% of cooking gas consumed in one month ―PPPRA

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria imported 76.78 million metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, in December 2019, according to data obtained from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

In its LPG consumption Report for December 2019, the PPPRA noted that imported LPG accounted for 81.68 per cent of total LPG supplied in Nigeria in December, put at 94.004 million metric tonnes in vacuum.

On the other hand, 17.22 million metric tonnes of LPG was obtained from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, accounting for 18.32 per cent of total LPG supplied in the country in December 2019.

The volume of LPG supplied in the country in December was 33.45 per cent higher than the 70.439 million metric tonnes supplied in November 2019.

64.8mMT imported from US

Giving a breakdown of LPG imported into the country, the PPPRA report noted that 64.83 million metric tonnes of LPG was imported from the United States, representing 84.44 per cent of total LPG imports in the month under review, while 11.95 million metric tonnes of LPG was imported from Equatorial Guinea, representing 15.56 per cent of total imported LPG.

Specifically, Ultimate Gas, Matrix and Algasco imported 12.32 million metric tonnes, 6.29 million metric tonnes and 9.73 million metric tonnes of LPG from the US, through MT Sahara Gas, MT Verrazzane and MT Wilhelm Schulte respectively.

In addition, Matrix and NIPCO imported 6.31 million metric tonnes of LPG and 12.26 million metric tonnes from US, brought into Nigeria by MT Verrazzane and MT Navigator Taurus respectively; while Dozzy and MOB Integrated Services Limited shipped in 4.78 million metric tonnes and 13.14 million metric tonnes from the US, using MT Verrazzane and MT Desert Orchid respectively.

6.48m MT imported from Equatorial Guinea

On the other hand, Matrix Energy and Prudent imported 6.48 million metric tonnes and 5.47 million metric tonnes from Equatorial Guinea, both using MT Verrazzane respectively.

In addition, Stockgap Fuels and NIPCO/Petroleum Products Markets Company, PPMC, purchased 5.15 million metric tonnes and 12.07 million metric tonnes of LPG from the NLNG in Bonny respectively, with both firms conveying the commodity to Apapa with MT Navigator Capricorn vessel.

The commodity was supplied in the country between December 2 and December 28, 2019, and was supplied in Apapa, Warri, Calabar, Oghara and Port Harcourt.

The PPPRA had last month said it was in the process of drawing up a code of conduct for operators in the Nigerian gas market, as parts of efforts towards deepening the consumption of LPG in the country.

In a presentation to journalists in Abuja, General Manager, Gas and Renewable Energy Department of the PPPRA, Mr. Olasupo Agbaje, had also stated that the Federal Government plans to increase domestic production of LPG cylinders by 60 per cent next year and 100 per cent by 2022.

Agbaje explained that the development of the code of conduct was in collaboration with stakeholders in the gas sector.

He listed the stakeholders as the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, MPR; Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR; Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON; Weight and Measures and all operators in Government and the private sector.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

