Nigeria gets 3 centres to test for coronavirus

On 4:26 pm
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AS a proactive measure to prevent the Covid-19 otherwise known as Coronavirus, from entering the country, the Federal Government has acquired the necessary reagents to test suspected patients. 

The Federal Government has designated laboratories In Lagos, Abuja and Irrua in Edo state to handle such tests.
Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, presidential villa, Abuja
He said the reagents were acquired about eight days ago.
The minister however assured that no case of the virus has been detected in the country or in Africa.
