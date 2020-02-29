Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

The continuous stay of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been described as a gross violation of the act establishing the commission.

The position was made known yesterday by President of the Niger Delta Sustainability Project, NDSP, Ebitimi Eselabor who also applauded Femi Falana over his position on the committee.

According to the NDSP president, he noted with satisfaction the position taken by Femi Falana on the continuation of the NDDC interim committee where he described the committee as illegal and, by implication, its actions can be challenged in any court of law.

Ebitimi said: “Mr. Falana’s position, which was made at an event to celebrate the 3rd year anniversary of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State recently, is one that we pointed out after the IMC was constituted by Chief Godswill Akpabio in October 2019.

“We have stated previously at different fora that the appointment of the IMC is a negation of the NDDC Act which states clearly that it will be governed by a board of directors with representatives from the nine oil-producing states, and the three non-oil producing geopolitical zones, among others.

“Sadly, the government has used the ruse of an audit to subvert the law and manage the NDDC like a one-man establishment without the benefit of proper board control and oversight by the National Assembly. Now, even the outcomes of the forensic audit may be questioned since it is to work under the supervision of the IMC.

“It is now imperative that the National Assembly should reassert itself and ensure that a board is appointed immediately for the NDDC, in line with the act setting up the agency, so that the actions being undertaken now under the supervision of the IMC, do not end up a waste of resources.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: