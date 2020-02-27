NGO to recruit 400 fellows as basic school teachers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

ANON-Governmental Organisation, the Teach For Nigeria, TFN, is set to recruit 400 fellows that will serve as basic school teachers in continuation of its efforts to provide solid foundation for Nigerian youths at the basic education level. The teachers are to be deployed in understaffed schools mostly located in rural areas.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of TFN, Mrs. Folawe Omikunle: “At Teach For Nigeria, we believe that there is no single solution to a problem as complex and systemic as educational inequity. Addressing it requires many solutions, from many directions. While we cannot single-handedly solve these problems, we believe that we can act as a catalyst to build a formidable network of determined leaders who understand the root causes of inequity and are committed to challenging it.

“The TFN Fellowship programme is a two-year full-time paid commitment that is designed to build a movement of leaders who will work towards eliminating educational inequity by teaching in under-served schools in low-income communities across Nigeria.”

It, therefore, came as a surprised recently in Ogun State at the announcement of the opening for the application of 2020 fellowship programme, when the Head of Recruitment, Matriculation & Selection, TFN, Bokula Kolajo said that the NGO was set to enrol 400 fellows, the largest cohort, since inception, to join the programme to reach more under-resourced schools and provide children with quality education for better life outcomes.

According to Kolajo: “Teach For Nigeria understands the challenges and issues facing the education sector in Nigeria and is fighting to resolve this by bridging the nation’s educational inequity gap. ”

We also recognize that Nigeria already has much of what is needed to thrive and overcome these challenges. This is why we look inwards for the solution. There is a wealth of incredible talent among university students, recent graduates, and young professionals. We are working to create a new future for Nigeria by galvanizing the rising generation of leaders to develop the potential of our children. The recruitment of 400 fellows is a big step towards our vision of developing the potential of every Nigerian child.”

Also during the launch, Ogunleye Olaseni, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Ogun State said, “The campaign embarked upon by Teach For Nigeria is aimed at increasing the number, quality, and diversity of people seeking to become Fellows in high need schools (rural and urban); connecting aspiring teachers with information about the pathways to teaching including preparation, certification, training and mentoring.”

Application for prospective fellows commenced Monday 17 February 2020 through the application link: www.teachfornigeria.org/apply.

The Teach For Nigeria team will review the applications of prospective fellows and if successful, the candidates will be invited to write an online test and thereafter attend an assessment day in Lagos and Kaduna. If successful, an offer will be made to join the fellowship.

Earlier in the year, Teach For Nigeria formalized its partnership with the Lagos State Government, to place fellows in public primary schools across the state, allowing it to reach and positively impact more children.

